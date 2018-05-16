Beaten, robbed by someone who offered to sell him a TV, man tells Little Rock police

A man was beaten and robbed of $20 by someone he tried to buy a television from Tuesday night, he told Little Rock police.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. to Big Country Chateau apartments, 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a report.

The victim, a 25-year-old Hot Springs man, told police he had stopped by a pawn shop on South University Avenue to buy a television when an individual approached him outside the business.

The stranger reportedly told the victim that he had a television to sell for $50. The 25-year-old said he agreed to the deal and drove the would-be seller to the Big Country Chateau apartment complex.

Once they arrived, the stranger went into a unit and came out empty-handed, according to the report. When the Hot Springs resident asked where the TV was, the assailant took $20 in cash from his hand, then punched him in the face several times, authorities said.

The robber kicked him repeatedly in the chest and stomach, then fled on foot, the report states.

The 25-year-old described the attacker as standing about 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 190 pounds and having a medium complexion and short, wavy hair. He was said to be wearing a red hat, red shirt and blue jeans, according to the report.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.