Central Arkansas high school teacher accused of having sexual contact with student
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
A central Arkansas high school art teacher is accused of having sexual contact with a student, authorities say.
On Monday, a school resource officer at Mayflower High School was informed that sexual contact between a student and a teacher in the district had taken place, according to the city's Police Department.
Jessica Kaplan, 31, was arrested on a charge of first-degree sexual assault shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
Kaplan was being held at the Faulkner County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond as of Wednesday morning, according to the prosecuting attorney's office.
A call for comment from the Mayflower School District was not immediately returned Wednesday morning. Kaplan was still listed as an art teacher on Mayflower High School's website about noon Wednesday.
