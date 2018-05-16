TEXAS LEAGUE
HR sinks Travs in 10th
By ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE
This article was published today at 2:34 a.m.
Nick Dini hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning to lift the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 4-2 victory over the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale on Tuesday night.
Dini's home run came after two baserunning mistakes and a fielding error by the Travelers' Chris Mariscal that allowed Anderson Miller to reach base. The Naturals opened the inning with Elier Hernandez on second under the new Minor League Baseball rule in which extra innings start with a runner on second base. Hernandez was thrown out at third trying to steal, then Jecksson Flores was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a a triple.
The Travelers sent the game to extra innings when Adam Law singled in Joseph Odom in the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2.
The Travelers had a chance to take the lead in the 10th when Law started the inning on second and moved to third on Braden Bishop's ground out, but he was left stranded when Chuck Taylor and Beau Amaral struck out.
Luis Vasquez (2-0) picked up the victory for the Naturals while Matt Festa (1-1) took the loss for the Travs.
Travelers at a glance
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS
WHEN 11:05 a.m.
WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (3-2, 4.38 ERA); Naturals: LHP Zach Lovvorn (1-3, 5.66 ERA)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at NW Arkansas, 11:05 a.m.
THURSDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m
SUNDAY at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
MONDAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.
TUESDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.
Sports on 05/16/2018
Print Headline: HR sinks Travs in 10th
