Ex-Little Rock candy company reaches $200,000+ settlement; AG says it used 'deceptive' business practices

A Little Rock-based company that supplied gourmet candy boxes before shutting down last year has reached a settlement of more than $200,000 over business practices that Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge termed "deceptive."

Rutledge said in a statement Wednesday that Treatsie LLC of Little Rock agreed to pay $154,644.70 in restitution, including $4,076.12 to 145 Arkansas residents. Rutledge said previously that the $154,644.70 figure represented the amount the company failed to refund to customers.

“Treatsie customers will now be made whole with this settlement,” she said in a news release. “The deceptive business practices of Treatsie and its owners brought financial losses to consumers. I am pleased the company is being held responsible for their bad business practices.”

Rutledge said customers complained that Treatsie sold and advertised subscriptions for the candy boxes even while failing to fulfill orders or delivering them months late. She filed a consumer-protection lawsuit in March.

As part of the settlement, the company also must pay $60,000 in civil penalties, Rutledge added.