Look on the Sonny side: Honoring Burgess
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.
One of Arkansas’ original rock ’n’ rollers will be remembered during a special performance Friday, Sean Clancy writes in Thursday’s Style section.
Sonny Burgess, the Newport-born rockabilly singer and guitarist will be celebrated with a screening of Arkansas Wildman, a documentary film by director Nathan Willis, and a set by Burgess’ longtime band, The Legendary Pacers.
The show, at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater, is part of the Arkansas Sounds Music Series.
