Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 12:31 p.m.

Look on the Sonny side: Honoring Burgess

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.

One of Arkansas’ original rock ’n’ rollers will be remembered during a special performance Friday, Sean Clancy writes in Thursday’s Style section.

Sonny Burgess, the Newport-born rockabilly singer and guitarist will be celebrated with a screening of Arkansas Wildman, a documentary film by director Nathan Willis, and a set by Burgess’ longtime band, The Legendary Pacers.

The show, at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater, is part of the Arkansas Sounds Music Series.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

