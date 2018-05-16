Off the Wire

GOLF

Former Masters winner dies

Doug Ford, the oldest surviving Masters champion and a former PGA player of the year, has died. He was 95. The PGA Tour announced Ford's death, saying Ford's family informed the tour that he died Monday night. Details of his death were not immediately available. Ford was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. He won the 1955 PGA Championship, and then two years later won the Masters when he shot 66 in the final round to rally from a three-shot deficit to Sam Snead. Ford was the PGA player of the year that season. He collected the first of his 19 tour victories in 1952, and his last victory was in 1963. He played on the Senior Tour when it began in 1980, and he twice won a division for older players at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Glover's wife arrested

The wife of 2009 U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover is facing domestic violence charges stemming from an altercation with Glover and his mother after he missed the 54-hole cut at The Players Championship. Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and taken to the St. Johns County jail. She was released on $2,500 bond Sunday. According to the offense report, Glover and his wife were having an altercation, and when Glover's mother tried to intervene, Krista Glover began attacking her. She faces a May 31 court date on the misdemeanor charges. Glover confirmed on Twitter than his wife and mother were in an altercation. He said he is comfortable the judicial system will be able to clear his wife.

MOTOR SPORTS

Ex-Indy champ fastest

Helio Castroneves wasted no time getting up to speed at his favorite race track. The three-time Indianapolis 500 winner was fastest in Tuesday afternoon's opening practice session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Castroneves turned a lap at 224.665 mph around the speedway. The Brazilian was moved by team owner Roger Penske to sports cars this season, but returned to IndyCar last week for the road course race at Indy to prepare for a run at a record-tying fourth 500 victory later this month. Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud went 225.787 mph in the morning to earn fastest driver of the day. Danica Patrick, preparing for the final race of her career, was 18th on the afternoon speed chart at 222.728 mph.

TENNIS

Cornet cleared of charge

Former top 20 tennis player Alize Cornet has been cleared of a doping charge by an independent tribunal. The International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that the decision was made because a doping control officer "did not satisfy all of the requirements" in trying to locate Cornet, a 28-year-old from France, for what originally was considered a third missed out-of-competition drug test in a 12-month span. Missing three tests in a year is considered a doping offense. The investigation of Cornet came to light in January. She has been ranked as high as No. 11, in 2009, and is currently No. 32. Cornet has won five WTA titles.

Canadian does it again

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov pulled off another big victory, overcoming a slow start to beat 15th-seeded Tomas Berdych 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday. Shapovalov, 19, is coming off a semifinal appearance in last week's Madrid Open, where he beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic in the round of 16. Already up to a career-high ranking of 29th this week, the victory over Berdych will move Shapovalov ahead of No. 22 Raonic when next week's rankings come out -- making him the top Canadian. Shapovalov is already the youngest player in the top 30 since Richard Gasquest reached No. 17 in 2005 at the age of 19. On a day in which the start of play was delayed and then interrupted by rain, 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman eliminated Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-1, and 16th-seeded Lucas Pouille held off Italian wild card Andreas Seppi before a partisan crowd, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3). On the women's side, 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber defeated Kazakh qualifier Zarina Diyas 6-2, 7-6 (6), and 14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina beat Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic 6-0, 6-4.

HOCKEY

Finland downs U.S.

Finland handed the United States its first defeat at the ice hockey world championship in a 6-2 thumping Tuesday. Also, defending champion Sweden rallied from a goal down to edge Russia 3-1 in a battle for top spot in Group A in Copenhagen. The Swedes won all seven preliminary round games and will next play Latvia, which earned the last quarterfinal berth by edging Denmark 1-0. The Finns supplanted the U.S. to top Group B in Herning, and will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Swiss clinched a quarterfinal spot by beating France 5-1 to finish fourth in Group A in Copenhagen. Canada shut out Germany 3-0 to secure third place in Group B and set up a matchup against Russia. The Americans' first defeat in seven games dropped them to second in the group and a quarterfinal against the Czech Republic, the third team in Group A.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Title game rematch set

Villanova will host Michigan in a rematch of the 2018 NCAA Tournament final on Nov. 14 as part of the fourth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games. The Gavitt Tipoff Games are an early-season series matching Big East programs against Big Ten schools. The event is named in honor of Big East founder Dave Gavitt. This year's Gavitt Tipoff Games will run from Nov. 13-16. The headliner is the rematch of Villanova's 79-62 NCAA championship game victory over Michigan. Georgetown plays at Illinois and Wisconsin visits Xavier on Nov. 13. The Nov. 14 matchups include Marquette at Indiana and Seton Hall at Nebraska as well as the Michigan-Villanova game. Ohio State visits Creighton and Penn State is at DePaul on Nov. 15. Rutgers will host St. John's on Nov. 16.

RUGBY

Romania disqualified

World Rugby has disqualified Romania from the 2019 World Cup and given its place to Russia. An investigation found Romania, Belgium and Spain fielded ineligible players in the second-tier Rugby Europe Championship, which also acted as a qualifying competition for next year's World Cup in Japan. As a result, all three teams were deducted points leaving Russia to qualify for only its second World Cup.

FOOTBALL

Sources: Panthers to be sold for record $2.2 billion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers are being sold for an NFL-record $2.2 billion.

Hedge fund manager David Tepper has agreed to buy the Panthers from team founder Jerry Richardson, two people familiar with the situation said Tuesday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the sale.

The purchase is subject to a vote at the NFL owners meeting next week in Atlanta.

Richardson announced in December that he was selling the team amid an NFL investigation into sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace. That decision came after a report by Sports Illustrated detailing Richardson's alleged misconduct.

The league's investigation into the allegations is still ongoing.

The price tag is the most ever paid for an NFL franchise, eclipsing the $1.4 billion the Pegula family paid to purchase the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

Ben Navarro, the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group, was considered Tepper's biggest competitor in the bid to purchase the Panthers. He conceded Tuesday that he'd lost the bid.

"My family and I are grateful to have had the opportunity to be included as a potential buyer of one of the premier assets in all of the Carolinas -- the Panthers football team," Navarro said in an email to The Associated Press. "It would have been a privilege to become the stewards of this iconic franchise to ensure its home remains in the Carolinas where it belongs, to establish a new era of leadership and excellence on and off the field, and to leverage the team's NFL platform to further our quest to help all children gain access to a great education."

Tepper's plans on whether the team will remain in Charlotte for the long-term future remain unclear.

