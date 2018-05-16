Police: Worker at central Arkansas Walmart pepper-sprayed over 'poor customer service'

A teenager told investigators she pepper-sprayed an employee at a central Arkansas Walmart over "poor customer service," police said.

Jenna Steele, 18, of Jacksonville was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday at the chain’s Sherwood location, 9053 Arkansas 107, according to an arrest report from the city’s Police Department.

Steele faces charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, records show.

Steele pepper-sprayed the worker after a loud argument, the employee told police. The teen told police she did so "due to poor customer service," though the report didn't elaborate further on the circumstances.

Records show Steele remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning, and bail had not been set. She has a court appearance scheduled for July 17.