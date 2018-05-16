Pulaski County, North Little Rock School District to apply to set up after-school learning center

Pulaski County, the North Little Rock School District and New Hope Baptist Church are jointly applying to set up an after-school learning center, the county said Wednesday.

The county’s youth services department will submit the application to the state Department of Education, which oversees the “21st Century Community Learning Center” program, according to a news release.

These types of centers provide activities for children during non-school hours. This program will focus on students who attend “high-poverty and low-performing schools,” according to the Education Department’s website.

The aim is to help students meet state standards in reading and math as well as offer “a broad array of enrichment activities,” the website says. Centers, which are often located in elementary or secondary schools, can also offer literacy and educational classes to families of student participants, the website says.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The state department oversees the grants application process.

Pulaski County’s application can be reviewed by the public after May 28 inside Suite 220 of the county’s administration building, 201 S. Broadway in Little Rock.