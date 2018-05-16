Sources: Razorbacks to play Missouri at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium every other year

The Arkansas Razorbacks will play the Missouri Tigers in Little Rock in alternating years as part of an agreement that will extend Razorback football games in the state’s capital city, two sources familiar with the arrangement said Wednesday.

The series is part of a broader deal between the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and the state Department of Parks and Tourism, which controls the stadium, sources said. On off years, the Razorbacks will play their annual Red-White spring game at War Memorial, as was the case this year, said one source, who called the deal a “compromise.”

“I can’t confirm anything, but an announcement will be made soon,” UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said Wednesday by text message.

UA and the Department of Parks and Tourism said in a news release later Wednesday night that an announcement is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday at the stadium. Steinmetz, Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek, Director of Parks and Tourism Kane Webb and War Memorial Stadium Commission Chairman Kevin Crass were expected to attend.

UA is scheduled to play Ole Miss on Oct. 13 at War Memorial Stadium in what was the final game on the university’s current contract to play in central Arkansas. The Razorbacks have played games annually at War Memorial Stadium since 1948, including last year’s 49-7 victory over Florida A&M.

