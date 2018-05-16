GOLF

Hogs fall to 10th in Norman

Arkansas Razorbacks men’s golf Coach Brad McMakin has lamented his team’s “one bad round” per tournament on several occasions this year.

The No. 15 Razorbacks had that bad round, on a relatively good day for scoring, Tuesday at the NCAA Norman Regional and now have just 18 holes to recover. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville fired a 5 over at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club while most of their rivals were shooting under par to fall eight spots into 10th place.

Arkansas, which entered the second round tied for second place, has a score of 5 over heading into today’s final round. The low five teams at six regionals will play for the NCAA championship in Stillwater, Okla., in two weeks.

The Razorbacks trail No. 3 Oklahoma by 14 strokes and are eight shots away from No. 10 Auburn and BYU, who are tied for fourth.

Pepperdine made the day’s biggest move, firing a 14 under to reach second place at 7 under for the regional. North Florida is in third at 5 under.

No. 22 Florida State (+1), Virginia (+2), Nevada (+3) and San Diego State (+4) are also ahead of the Razorbacks.

Senior Alvaro Ortiz was the only Razorback under par at 1-under 71 on Tuesday. He is at 1 over for the tournament in a tie for 25th. Sophomore Tyson Reeder shot even par on Tuesday, while Luis Garza was at 2 over, Mason Overstreet was 4 over and William Buhl, the Razorbacks’ low man with a 3 under in the opening round, fired a 7 over.

Garza is tied for 37th place at 3 over for the regional, while Buhl, Overstreet and Reeder are at 3 over and tied for 44th.

Arkansas State University senior Tanner Napier fired a 3 under to reach even par for the regional and moved up 17 spots into a tie for 19th place. Southern Illinois junior Peyton Wilhoit of Searcy is also tied for 19th after shooting a 2-under 70 on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Lewis George of the University of Central Arkansas shot a 77 in Tuesday’s regional at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan, Texas. George, who shot a 150 after two rounds, is in 49th place.

— Tom Murphy

Three from UA qualify for U.S. Women’s Open

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville juniors Kaylee Benton, Dylan Kim and Maria Fassi qualified for the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open on Monday.

Benton (68-70) and Kim (70-68) tied for first at a qualifier in Irving, Texas, with a 138. Fassi finished second in a qualifier in Houston with a 1-under-par 143 (69-74).

The U.S. Women’s Open will be held at the Shoal Creek Club in Shoal Creek, Ala., on May 31-June 3.

BASEBALL

Ole Miss rips ASU

No. 5 Ole Miss’ offense was in high gear in a 15-8 victory over Arkansas State University on Tuesday night at Tomlinson Field in Jonesboro. The Rebels (40-13) had 17 hits, including 4 home runs, in the rout.

The Rebels scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed. The Red Wolves scored six of their eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Grae Kessinger led the Rebels by going 3 for 4, scoring 3 runs with 3 RBI, including his sixth home run of the season. Kyle MacDonald led Arkansas State (18-30) by going 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI. Jacob Jablonski went 2 for 3, scored 1 run and had 3 RBI for ASU.

Jordan Fowler (6-0) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 5 innings to get the victory. Zachary Patterson (0-4) took the loss by allowing 6 runs on 8 hits in 3 innings.

Lyon eliminated in Georgia

Lyon College was eliminated by Point University (Ga.) 8-1 Tuesday night at the NAIA Lawrenceville Bracket in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Point scored five runs in the first inning and added three in the third.

Lyon’s Reese Chovanec lasted 1 inning, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits.

Lyon was held to 1 run on 6 hits by Point’s Nico Mayoral.

Earlier in the day, Lyon defeated Indiana Wesleyan 13-6 to stay alive in the loser’s bracket.

TRACK AND FIELD

Athletes selected for NCAA D-II meet

Kenisha Bryant and T’Keyah Crockett of Southern Arkansas University and Harding University’s Cameron Bienz, Nehemia Too and Kinga Szarzynska received invitations to the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships on May 24-26 in Charlotte, N.C. Bryant will run in the women’s 400-meter dash after registering the 13th fastest time this spring in 1 minute, 00.16 seconds at the West Texas A&M “Last Chance” meet during the final day of qualifying. Crockett will participate in the women’s discus after posting the 13th-best throw during the season at 161 feet, 5 inches at the West Texas A&M meet.

Bienz cleared 6-11 in the men’s high jump at the Great American Conference championship, which was the third highest in the central region. Too earned an invitation in the men’s 5,000 in 14:12.48 at the Oxy Invitational, which was the fastest time in the region. He had the third fastest time in the steeplechase at 9:08.89 at the GAC championship.

Szarzynska earned an invitation in the women’s 800 after running 2:09.84 at the Drake Relays, which was the second fastest in the central regional.