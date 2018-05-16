UAPB set to receive largest gift in school's history; money to be used for sports facility upgrades

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will receive its largest gift in the school’s history, pending approval by the UA System Board of Trustees at its meeting later this month.

The amount of the donation was not disclosed in a news release, which said it would be a “multimillion-dollar gift from Simmons Bank for upgrades to its football and baseball facilities.”

A full announcement will come 11 a.m. Tuesday at Golden Lions Stadium, where UAPB and Simmons Bank officials will be in attendance.

The UA System Board of Trustees is set to meet May 23 and 24.

Check back for updates on this developing story.