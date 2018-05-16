UNDER THE RADAR: LR Catholic RB Samy Johnson

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Catholic’s Samy Johnson.

CLASS: 2019

POSITION: RB-Slot

SIZE: 5-11, 186

BENCH: 230

SPEED: 4.55 electronic

STATS: as a sophomore, 211 rushes for 2.036 yards, 23 TDs, 15 catches for 235 yards, 3 TDs, 6 kickoff returns, 206 yards, 1 TD, as a junior, 175 carries for 1,292 yards, 13 TDs, 16 receptions for 217 yards, 2 TDs. 8 kickoff returns for 241 yards, 1 TD

OFFERS: Texas State, UAPB, UCA

SHOWING INTEREST Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri, Georgia, Penn State, Arkansas State, Virginia Tech and others

COACH: John Fogleman

“It’s one of the weird deals, the bigger schools are really interested in him, but they're really, really trying to evaluate him. Most of them will say something about his size as a running back. Obviously, he can do a lot of other things if somebody wants to put him out at the slot or something.”

“The smaller D-I schools come in and say they don’t want to waste their time on him because they don’t think they can get him.”

STRENGTHS: “I think his strength is his vision. He has really good balance as well. He doesn’t get rundown from behind often or every really. As a sophomore I kept thinking well next week we have North Little Rock or next week it’s (Ft. Smith) Northside teams with a lot of speed and he was still out running them. I think his speed is a strength.”

SMILING SAMY: “I think Steve Sullivan does it best when he calls him Smiling Samy. He’s a really good kid, good character. I know all the kids look up to him.”