Woman spits on North Little Rock officer's face after dispute over stolen clothing, police say
This article was published today at 1:22 p.m.
Police in North Little Rock say a woman spit on an officer after she became agitated when she was forced to return clothing she was accused of stealing.
Destinee Nelson, 28, of North Little Rock faces one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or correctional facility employee, records show.
Officers were called Friday to a residence in the 500 block of Pollock Street in reference to someone in a truck who would not leave, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.
Nelson, who had walked away by the time authorities arrived, told officers that she was cleaning up her aunt’s backyard and had been given clothes.
Police said a woman on scene advised she did not know Nelson and noted that the clothes were hers. An officer then reportedly recovered the clothes.
While an officer talked with Nelson, she spit at his forehead “without any warning signs,” the report states.
Records show Nelson remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning in lieu of $25,000 bond.
hurricane46 says... May 16, 2018 at 1:49 p.m.
The policeman should have given her an attitude adjustment with his baton.
Murphy01 says... May 16, 2018 at 2:39 p.m.
This type of behavior is rampant in these communities.
