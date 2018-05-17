Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 17, 2018, 7:20 p.m.

3 people stabbed during fight at Little Rock mall, police say

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 7:09 p.m.

file-park-plaza-mall-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

FILE — Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock.

Little Rock police say three people were stabbed Thursday evening at Park Plaza mall.

According to department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford, the individuals sustained the injuries during a fight.

Dispatch record show officers were called to the shopping center for a report of a "subject down" shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Ford did not know the conditions of the injured people as of 7 p.m.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

