3 people stabbed during fight at Little Rock mall, police say
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 7:09 p.m.
Little Rock police say three people were stabbed Thursday evening at Park Plaza mall.
According to department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford, the individuals sustained the injuries during a fight.
Dispatch record show officers were called to the shopping center for a report of a "subject down" shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Ford did not know the conditions of the injured people as of 7 p.m.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
