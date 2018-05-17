3 people stabbed during fight at Little Rock mall, police say

Little Rock police say three people were stabbed Thursday evening at Park Plaza mall.

According to department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford, the individuals sustained the injuries during a fight.

Dispatch record show officers were called to the shopping center for a report of a "subject down" shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Ford did not know the conditions of the injured people as of 7 p.m.

