Thursday, May 17, 2018, 5:23 p.m.

93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:07 p.m.

Ben Bender capped his long golf career with a hole-in-one at Green Valley Golf Club in Zanesville, Ohio.

PHOTO BY CHRIS CROOK/TIMES RECORDER VIA AP

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A 93-year-old Ohio man wrapped up his nearly seven decades of golfing with his first hole-in-one.

Ben Bender told The Zanesville Times Recorder "the Lord knew" this was his last round and gave him a hole-in-one.

Bender aced the 152-yard third hole last month at Green Valley Golf Course in Zanesville with a 5-wood.

He says he was in awe watching it, but then his hip started bothering him, forcing him to stop after a few more holes. He headed to the clubhouse, bringing his golfing career to a memorable end.

Bender said he began playing when he was 28, whittling his handicap down to a 3 at one point.

He said he hates giving up the game but knows he can't play forever.

