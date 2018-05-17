Arkansas inmate recaptured hours after fleeing recreation yard

An Arkansas inmate was recaptured hours after fleeing Wednesday night.

Police in Texarkana apprehended Casey Johnson, 38, about 9 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection North State Line Avenue and West 25th Street, less than 2 miles north of the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center, which is at 506 Walnut St.

Johnson was being escorted to or from the recreation yard about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when he suddenly bolted and ran, an agency spokeswoman said.

He is serving a five-year sentence out of Miller County for possession of drug paraphernalia and arrived at the center April 30.