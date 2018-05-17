Home / Latest News /
Arkansas inmate recaptured hours after fleeing recreation yard
By Texarkana Gazette
This article was published today at 4:05 p.m.
An Arkansas inmate was recaptured hours after fleeing Wednesday night.
Police in Texarkana apprehended Casey Johnson, 38, about 9 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection North State Line Avenue and West 25th Street, less than 2 miles north of the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center, which is at 506 Walnut St.
Johnson was being escorted to or from the recreation yard about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when he suddenly bolted and ran, an agency spokeswoman said.
He is serving a five-year sentence out of Miller County for possession of drug paraphernalia and arrived at the center April 30.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas inmate recaptured hours after fleeing recreation yard
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.