Arkansas Outdoors Calendar

Calendar

MAY

19 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Arkansas River, Little Rock. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

19 Arkansas Legacy Fishing team bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Devil's Fork. Joel Newman at (501) 454-0270 or joel@fishonar.com or Thomas Wilkins (501) 580-4662 or thomas@fishonar.com.

19 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Lake Ouachita, Crystal Springs. sherwoodbassclub.com

19 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Lake Norfolk, Quarry Ramp. 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

19 Fat Sacks Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Millwood, TBA. Safe light to 3 p.m. Keith Crutchfield (870) 941-6929 crutchfield34@yahoo.com, Rob Daniel (501) 337-3254 rbbydaniel@yahoo.com, or Todd Fite (501) 337-2440 todd_wesley@yahoo.com

19 Fur Bearers Unlimited Banquet. DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, Bentonville. Admission $50. Wayne Watson (479) Kimberley Stewart (479) 283-7004 or arkansastrappers.org

19 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Featherfest. Cabela's. Todd Etzel (870) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

20 Mr. Bass of Arkansas pro-am bass tournament. Lake Millwood 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cody Kemp (501) 815-3058.

