Calendar
NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
MAY
19 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Arkansas River, Little Rock. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com
19 Arkansas Legacy Fishing team bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Devil's Fork. Joel Newman at (501) 454-0270 or joel@fishonar.com or Thomas Wilkins (501) 580-4662 or thomas@fishonar.com.
19 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Lake Ouachita, Crystal Springs. sherwoodbassclub.com
19 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Lake Norfolk, Quarry Ramp. 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters
19 Fat Sacks Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Millwood, TBA. Safe light to 3 p.m. Keith Crutchfield (870) 941-6929 crutchfield34@yahoo.com, Rob Daniel (501) 337-3254 rbbydaniel@yahoo.com, or Todd Fite (501) 337-2440 todd_wesley@yahoo.com
19 Fur Bearers Unlimited Banquet. DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, Bentonville. Admission $50. Wayne Watson (479) Kimberley Stewart (479) 283-7004 or arkansastrappers.org
19 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Featherfest. Cabela's. Todd Etzel (870) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net
20 Mr. Bass of Arkansas pro-am bass tournament. Lake Millwood 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cody Kemp (501) 815-3058.
Sports on 05/17/2018
Print Headline: Arkansas Outdoors Calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas Outdoors Calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.