Battery mates aim for storybook ending at Conway

CONWAY -- Jordan Wicks and Jack Stroth have been playing an extended game of catch for the past decade.

The two seniors have been battery mates since they were 8-year-olds as members of the Coca-Cola Crushers in Conway's youth league. They've been friends even longer.

"We played on the same soccer team as 4-year-olds," Wicks said. "Our fathers got together and the deal was if Jack played on Jordan's soccer team, Jordan would play on Jack's baseball team. I said this earlier on in the year, my baseball career lasted longer than Jack's soccer career."

Wicks and Stroth have one more game as teammates. Conway (21-4) plays Springdale Har-Ber (30-4) on Friday for the Class 7A state baseball title at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

Wicks is among the state leaders in victories (11) and ERA (0.46). His four-year record with the Wampus Cats is 30-6. Stroth has been Conway's starting catcher for the past three seasons. He went 3 for 6 at the plate in last week's state tournament, which included the game-winning, seventh-inning single in Conway's 4-3 semifinal victory over Rogers.

The pair have been exceptionally effective as battery mates.

"Jordan and Jack are on the same page most of the time," Conway Coach Noel Boucher said. "There are times when you don't get a call. We'll throw it to where we want it and the umpire says 'ball.' Instead of panicking, they will work off of that and go on to the next pitch."

Wicks has posted 113 strikeouts this season while issuing 13 walks. His control has been near perfect, having thrown zero wild pitches and having hit only one batter. On the rare occasion when Stroth has made a trip to the mound to talk to Conway's ace, the visits have been more jovial than serious.

"Normally, I just say something to make him laugh," Stroth said. "It's never like, 'What are you doing?' I go out there to have a conversation and break up parts of the game. Sometimes it's just to mess with him."

Wicks, who will continue his playing career at Kansas State, says his confidence on the mound is backed up by the defense behind him and the catcher in front of him.

"The greatest thing about having Jack behind the plate is knowing you can bounce just about any pitch you want to and he's going to block it," Wicks said. "It's a really great feeling to have."

Boucher says Wicks has a calm, steady presence on the mound.

"When everything's right and everything's clicking, he's got command of four pitches," Boucher said. "That's highly unusual for a high school kid. But when he doesn't have command of one of his pitches, he's smart enough to rely on the other three."

Stroth and Wicks' success together is apparent.

"There was one time I counted the trophies we had won together, and it was more than 60," Wicks said.

"We've probably played more than 500 games together," Stroth said. "It's up there."

This will be the third championship game appearance for Wicks and Stroth, but they are seeking their first state high school title. The two are hoping to make their last appearance together their most memorable.

"This is the end of our career together," Stroth said. "I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but for now this is our last go-around."

"People talk about having a storybook ending," Wicks said. "This will be that."

