Coming food-connected events and benefits: Wingstop, FEASTival, more
This article was published today at 2:18 p.m.
Approaching food-connected events and benefits:
• There's an early-bird ticket, $50 through May 27 (rising to $65 starting May 28, and again to $75 June 11) for Wildwood Park for the Arts' 20th annual Wine & Food FEASTival, 6:30-9 p.m. June 15 in the park's Cabe Festival Theatre complex, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. The event brings together a couple of hundred wines, beers and spirits for tasting, and food items from local restaurants and caterers, plus entertainment, a cork pull and a silent auction to benefit the park's educational outreach. Visit web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10231928; call (501) 821-7275.
• Tickets -- $20 in advance (plus service charges) -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the second annual Wingstock Wing and Beer Festival, noon-3 p.m. Aug. 18 at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, at which more than 30 area restaurants and vendors will offer up their best chicken-wing preparations, competing for people's choice and Golden Wing awards. Patrons can also indulge in domestic, import and local craft beers, music, play games "and more." Day-of tickets will be $25. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
• The Green Groceries Program, a ministry of Little Rock's Christ Episcopal Church, will hold its "Farm to Church" fundraiser, 5-7 p.m. June 21 in the Christ Church Gallery, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. It'll feature heavy hors d'oeuvres from local chefs and restaurants, music by Big Silver and a gift shop of items made by Green Groceries clients and local artisans. Tickets are $60, $100 per couple, $150 for families. The nonprofit's twofold mission: to provide fresh food (vegetables, fruit, meat and eggs) for families in need and to support local farmers. Call (501) 375-2342, email greengroceriesprogram@gmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/farmtochurch.
• Chef Matt Bell of Little Rock's South on Main will be among the 40-plus guest chefs from around the country for Le Bon Appetit, 6 p.m. June 9 at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave., Memphis. It's a fundraiser for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital's founding organization, Le Bonheur Club, which is hosting the event along with Kelly English, chef/owner of Restaurant Iris, Second Line, Iris, Etc., and Magnolia House. Tickets are $250, $500 for VIP ducats. Call (901) 287-6308 or visit lebonappetit.org or facebook.com/lebonappetitmemphis.
