Father and son give thumbs up to Arkansas visit

Arkansas offensive line target Jack Buford and his father Tony joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss their recent visit to Fayetteville.

Buford, 6-5, 325 pounds, of St. Louis Lutheran North has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and others. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Buford a four-star recruit.

Jack surprised by the May 4-6 official visit:

"I really don't hear a lot about Arkansas, I knew there was going to love from just like the fan base on Twitter, but I didn't know it was going to be like that. Like from anywhere from the catering with the food to the people around the campus or off campus or just wearing some Woo Pig gear. It's like you're loved down there."

Tony on the trip:

"Like I said it never really felt like a recruiting trip, it was more like visiting family."

Jack on the one thing that blew him away:

"The staff. Like I know on an official visit like they're suppose to lay out the red carpet but like my pops said it didn't feel like no ordinary recruiting trip or it felt like I was around people that I could possibly see myself be around for the next four years."

Jack's connection with O-line coach Dustin Fry:

"I can meet some other coaches and sometimes it won't even feel like right. I feel like I just can't connect with them but he's like one of the O-line coaches that I have definitely connected with and those of the type of people I want to visit."

Tony and the Arkansas academic staff:

"We spent probably 45 minutes or an hour meeting with that entire staff. The endless amount of tutors that they have and their approach to it is second-to-none."