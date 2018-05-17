FBI says spa blast looking deliberate

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — A deadly explosion that ripped through a Southern California day spa was a crime, authorities said Wednesday as they tried to figure out why someone would target a business that provided facials, waxing and wrinkle treatments.

Authorities declined to say if they believed the fatally injured spa owner was targeted, but one official briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press that she had been the intended recipient of an explosive package.

Remnants of an explosive device were found inside the badly damaged spa where the powerful explosion Tuesday afternoon shook the city of Aliso Viejo and tore a corner off the building housing medical offices. Two patrons were seriously injured.

“We do not believe this was an accident,” said Paul Dela-court, special agent in charge of the FBI’s field office in Los Angeles.