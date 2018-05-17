Fishing Hot Spots

LAKE MAUMELLE Bass fishing is excellent. Try using Trick Worms, crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs in depths of 4-8 feet and 10-15 feet. Try fishing in shallow water with Pop-R's, spinnerbaits and chatterbaits. Kentucky bass are biting well in the grass and also at about 8-12 feet. Rocky shoreline and points are best with a crankbait or a jig. Crappie fishing is good near brush piles and structures from 6-8 feet. Bream fishing is good in shallow water off rocky points and around brush piles on rickets, worms or jigs at 3-12 feet. Catfish are good on stink bait and bream are being caught at 8-10 feet and 20 feet. A 44-pound catfish was caught recently.

LAKE OVERCUP Crappie are biting at depths of 6-8 feet and 10-16 feet on jigs and minnows. Bass are in post-spawn feeding aggressively. Catfish are being caught on jugs and trotlines and poles with minnows and crickets. Bream are doing well, with good sizes reported.

LAKE NORFORK Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fishing is excellent. Largemouth and spotted bass are inside of the sunken shoreline brush or just on the outside edge of the brush. Artificial baits are productive over brush, but best reports have been with fluke-type baits twitched over the brush. Plastics, such as a lizard with no weight or very little weight, also are producing. Dark green with metal flake is a good color. Crappie fishing is good with live minnows or small plastic jigs under covered docks that have underwater cover.

