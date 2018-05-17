Graser poised to fortify Rogers Heritage's legacy

CABOT -- Ty Graser wants to build upon the Rogers Heritage decathlon legacy.

The senior is halfway to becoming the fourth War Eagle to win the competition as he leads the 55th annual state high school decathlon at Panther Stadium with 3,254 points after five of 10 events.

If Graser wins the decathlon, he'll join Alex Miles (2013), Daniel Spickes (2014) and Joey Saucier (2015) as decathlon champions at Rogers Heritage.

"It would mean the world to me," Graser said of winning the decathlon. "I want to be up there with Joey, Alex and Daniel.

"I want to be better and be up there with those guys and have my name said with them every time the decathlon is brought up."

Conway junior Cary McClain is 38 points behind Graser with 3,216. He is followed by Prescott junior Adrian Brock (3,201).

Rounding out the top 10 are Camden Fairview's Detemon Curtis (3,183), Ashdown's Tre Green (3,103), Lake Hamilton's Haze Farmer (3,095), Fayetteville's Austin Compton (3,047), Crossett's Ja'Vonn Watson (3,030), Bentonville's Tanner Ward (2,996) and Crossett's Michael Thompson (2,951).

Graser picked up two victories Wednesday in the 100-meter dash and the long jump.

Graser clocked in at 11.20 in the 100, earning 817 points. McClain was second (11.21) and Thompson came in third (11.41).

In the long jump, Graser leaped 21 feet, 2¾ inches to earn 691 points. McClain was second (20-10¾) and Brock was third (20-7¼).

Graser finished 18th in the shot put and eighth in the high jump, but a 15th-place finish in the 400 allowed him to regain the decathlon lead.

Graser credited Rogers Heritage Coach Jay Miles for his success.

"He helped me get adjusted, get confident and really think through every stage that I was going to go through," Graser said. "He helped me push forward."

Curtis won the shot put with a winning toss of 46 feet, 6½ inches, earning 739 points. Green was second (42-11¼) and Magazine's Caleb Hyatt came in third (38-7).

Yellville-Summit's Cody Dobbs won the high jump, clearing 6 feet. He earned 653 points. Thompson was second (5-10¾) and Brock finished third (5-10¾), with Thompson earning a second-place finish because of fewer misses.

Bentonville West's James Milholen had a 400-best time of 50.48 to earn 793 points. Brock was second (50.81) and Pine Bluff's Caleb Ruff came in third (50.95).

Day two of the decathlon begins at 9 a.m. today with five events -- the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, triple jump and the 1,500.

Graser won the Class 7A pole vault May 3 in Bryant and hopes to perform well in the event today to keep him in the running for the decathlon title.

"The hurdles is tough for me, but we've been working on it," Graser said. "Discus, I feel like I can throw something big there. And the pole vault, if I can push past 14 feet, that would be big."

