Hogs, Dogs change Friday game time

— Arkansas' game time at Georgia on Friday will be four hours earlier than originally scheduled.

The No. 6 Razorbacks and No. 13 Bulldogs are now scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Friday because of poor weather conditions forecast for Friday night. Start times tonight (6 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.) are unchanged.

The National Weather Service forecast for Athens, Ga., has improved considerably from earlier in the week, with the highest chance of rain now centered around Friday evening. There is a slight chance for showers tonight and no rain in the forecast during daytime hours Friday and Saturday.

Arkansas and Georgia both enter this weekend's series as a candidate to earn a top eight national seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks (36-15, 17-10 SEC) have a one-game lead in the SEC West standings, while the Bulldogs (35-16, 16-11) were eliminated from contention in the SEC East with a series loss to No. 1 Florida last week.

Because Arkansas is in contention to win or share the SEC's overall and western division championships, the series could be extended to Sunday if a game is unfinished or unplayed by the end of Saturday, per an SEC rule passed in February that only applies to the final regular-season weekend.