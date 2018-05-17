Hogs to play in Little Rock every other year through 2024, UA and state officials announce

Officials have formally announced a partnership between the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and the state Department of Parks and Tourism that will keep the Razorbacks football team playing in Little Rock every other year through 2024.

The agreement was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

DUring a Thursday morning news conference, UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said a new contract includes three Thanksgiving weekend games against the Missouri Tigers at War Memorial Stadium. He said it was not simply a "dollars and cents” decision but a compromise that involved traveling and listening to Razorback fans all over the state.

"When it comes to the Razorbacks in this state, the investment is much deeper than a simple spreadsheet," Yurachek said. "It might not be a perfect solution for our constituents individually but it is the right decision for Arkansas collectively."

The Missouri games at War Memorial will take place in 2019, 2021 and 2023, according to a news release. Pending SEC approval, the Razorbacks will play their annual Red-White spring intra-squad game at War Memorial in off years, officials said.

Kevin Crass, chairman of the War Memorial Stadium commission, said he was “excited and grateful” for the tradition of playing in Little Rock to continue.

“Sometimes we sell ourselves short with the uniqueness of playing games in Little Rock,” Crass said. “Where Jackson [Mississippi] and Birmingham [Alabama] have failed, Little Rock has thrived and survived, and we have a lot of people to thank for that.”

The Razorbacks’ next game at War Memorial is against Ole Miss in October, the last Little Rock game under the current contract. UA has played annually at the stadium since it opened in 1948.