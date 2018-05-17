How Jaylen Barford measured at the NBA Draft Combine

Former Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford was the lone Razorback invited to the annual NBA Draft Combine this year.

Barford starred for Arkansas in two seasons and made momentous leaps toward earning a shot at an NBA roster spot during his senior season. Most notably, Barford improved his 3-point shooting from 26.6 percent as a junior to a remarkable 43.3 percent in 2017-18.

Barford’s yearly points above median (PAM) figure of 68.0 on 3-point shots was best on the team last season, bettering Daryl Macon’s mark of 61.1. No other Razorback finished with a PAM higher than 18.0 on 3-point attempts.

He led the Razorbacks in scoring at 17.9 points per game and recorded a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double on Senior Night against Auburn. Barford was a first-team All-SEC guard last season as voted on by the league’s coaches, and was named Most Valuable Player of the annual Portsmouth Invitational last month.

Here are Barford’s anthropometric stats from the combine:

Body fat: 11.65 percent

Note: Barford was one of only four players to record a number higher than 10 percent, with the others being Missouri’s Jontay Porter (13.85), Villanova’s Omari Spellman (13.75) and Purdue’s Isaac Haas (12.55). On the other end of the spectrum, Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 3 percent body fat. Average body fat among the players was 6.62 percent.

Hand length: 8 inches

Hand width: 8.25 inches

Height without shoes: 6’ 1.25”

Height with shoes: 6' 2.25”

Standing reach: 8’ 0.5”

Weight: 207.6 pounds

Wingspan: 6’ 3.5”

Note: Barford's wingspan was second smallest among players in attendance, besting Oklahoma's Trae Young by one-half inch. Texas forward Mo Bamba recorded an absurd 7' 10" wingspan.

Information on Barford’s performance in terms of spot-up shooting, non-stationary shooting and strength and agility will be released in the coming days. The combine will conclude on Sunday.