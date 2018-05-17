Hutchinson extends his lead in funds for governor's race

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson boosted his campaign war chest by collecting another $700,000 in contributions, while his Republican foe, Jan Morgan, raised about $58,000 and Democratic candidate Jared Henderson received about $48,000, according to their latest campaign finance reports filed this week.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates seeking state office to file their last campaign finance reports with the secretary of state's office before next Tuesday's primary election.

Hutchinson, of Rogers, reported raising $621,266.11 in contributions and spending $867,969.78, including spending $676,791.67 for television advertising, in the period from April 1 through Saturday for the primary election. His primary campaign account totaled $1.61 million on Saturday, according to his report.

He also reported raising $79,950 and spending nothing in the period from April 1 through April 30 for the general election to boost that campaign account to $659,900 as of April 30.

In total, Hutchinson has raised nearly $3.9 million and spent $1.56 million, leaving a campaign war chest of $2.2 million, said Hutchinson spokesman Jamie Barker.

Morgan, of Hot Springs, reported raising $58,535.38 and spending $46,420.97 in the period between April 1 and Saturday.

In total, she reported receiving $144,027.27 in contributions and spending $116,031.36, leaving $27,995.91 in her campaign treasury.

Hutchinson has been governor since 2015 and is seeking the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary election.

The winner of the GOP primary will take on the victor of the Democratic primary, between Leticia Sanders of Maumelle and Henderson, as well as Libertarian candidate Mark West of Batesville in the Nov. 6 general election. The governor serves four-year terms.

Hutchinson said in a written statement that "this report shows once again that a wide range of Arkansans support my conservative, businesslike leadership over the last three years."

"Our campaign continues to demonstrate a breadth and diversity of support from a variety of Arkansans both in terms of occupation and geography," he said. "Over 3,000 individuals have made contributions from every part of our economy from agriculture to tourism and from every part of our state."

Morgan could not be reached for comment via a text message on Wednesday.

Henderson reported raising $48,708.36 in contributions and spending $95,807.08, including $52,055 on television advertising, between April 1 and Saturday.

In total, he reported raising $220,221.53 in contributions, lending his campaign $100,000, and spending $179,011.48 through Saturday. His campaign treasury totaled $141,210.05 on Saturday, according to his report.

"We're proud that this campaign continues to be funded by grassroots supporters from across the state as we fight for Arkansas to be the best place in the country to be a public school teacher, for stronger small business development in our rural communities, and to continue protecting Medicaid expansion and finding ways to lower the cost of healthcare," Henderson spokesman Abby Anderson said.

"We are going into the primary with a lot of momentum, and hope to continue that momentum into the general election," she added.

An April report for Sanders wasn't posted on the secretary of state's website on Wednesday afternoon.

West reported raising $400 in contributions and spending $28.22 last month. In total, he reported raising $2,995, lending his campaign $1,000 and spending $165.92, leaving $2,929.08 in his campaign treasury as of April 30.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin reported raising $34,324 in contributions, earning $214.05 in interest and spending $8,671.56 last month. The Little Rock Republican reported that he ended April with $519,324.20 in his campaign account.

Democratic candidate Anthony Bland of Little Rock reported raising $249 and spending $582.54 between April 1 and Saturday. He reported $3,412.30 in his campaign war chest on Saturday.

Libertarian candidate Frank Gilbert of Tull reported raising $176.88 from himself and spending $176.88 last month. He ended the month with nothing in his campaign treasury.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican incumbent Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle raised $22,600 in contributions, earned $32.18 in interest and spent $15,592.16 in April, she reported. She ended the month with $415,571.49 in her campaign account, according to her report.

An April report for Democratic candidate Mike Lee of Little Rock wasn't posted on the secretary of state's website on Wednesday afternoon.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican candidate Trevor Drown of Dover reported raising $13,590 in contributions and spending $47,955.67 in the period from April 1 through Saturday. He ended the period with $8,369.17 in his campaign kitty.

Republican candidate John Thurston of East End reported raising $10,456 in contributions and spending $36,812.49 between April 1 and Saturday. He ended the period with $25,937.83 in his campaign account.

Democratic candidate Susan Inman of Little Rock reported raising $13,310 in contributions and spending $3,743.45 last month. She ended the month with $47,791.54 in the bank.

LAND COMMISSIONER

Republican candidate Tommy Land of Heber Springs reported raising $3,580 in contributions and spending $758.66 between April 1 and Saturday. He reported he had $22,951.12 in his campaign kitty as of Saturday.

Democratic candidate Larry Williams of Hot Springs reported raising $3,375 in contributions and spending $2,116.67 between April 1 and Saturday. He had $3,321.37 in his campaign account on Saturday.

AUDITOR

Republican incumbent Andrea Lea of Russellville reported raising no money and spending $100 in the period from April 1 through Saturday. She reported a campaign kitty of $3,904.09 as of Saturday.

TREASURER

Republican incumbent Dennis Lee Milligan of Benton reported raising $2,150 in contributions and spending $541.63 between April 1 and Saturday. He reported a campaign treasury of $10,731.12 as of Saturday.

