• Deon Glenn, an Ohio prison inmate serving 15 years to life for murder, can keep dreadlocks grown as part of his Rastafarian faith after a federal judge ruled that forcing Glenn to cut his hair over prison security concerns would violate his religious rights.

• Norby Chabert, a Louisiana senator from Houma, said he loves Rep. Stuart Bishop of Lafayette, a fellow Republican, like a brother but that "sometimes brothers fight," after the two got into a fight at a Baton Rouge bar because one of Chabert's bills was blocked from passage.

• Janet Mills, Maine's attorney general, said "All Mainers should be shocked" by the actions of two white men accused of attacking a black man at a Biddeford convenience store, breaking his jaw, knocking him to the ground and chasing him in a truck.

• Kami Rita, 48, a veteran Sherpa guide, has scaled Mount Everest for the 22nd time, setting a record for the most climbs of the world's highest mountain, while a female Sherpa, Lhakpa Sherpa, 44, made it to the summit for the ninth time, breaking the record, set by her, for most climbs by a woman.

• Jeffery Seay, 43, a homeless man who lives in a moving truck with his 68-year-old mother, is accused of elder abuse after his mom used a cellphone to call for help when he locked her in the cargo area after the two argued, said police in Dothan, Ala.

• Max Stokey, a high school freshman pole vaulter in North Canton, Ohio, lost his bid to return to competition when a federal judge ruled that it was up to the school to decide whether he abided by the coach's rules by refusing to practice in the rain.

• Isaias Garcia, 30, of Garland, Texas, was arrested in Shelton, Conn., and accused of extortion after a woman received an $800 ransom demand and a photograph of her kidnapped nephew face-down in a bathtub with an open-mouthed, 3-foot alligator on his back, police said.

• Dewie Brewton, a high school agricultural science teacher in Ocala, Fla., was placed on administrative leave as officials investigate complaints that, as students watched, he drowned several raccoons suspected of killing chickens being raised at the school.

• Sidney Gilstrap-Portley, 25, was arrested after police accused him of duping two Dallas high schools for nine months by posing as a 17-year-old student and Hurricane Harvey evacuee in order to play basketball.

A Section on 05/17/2018