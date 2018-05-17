Little Rock man, 38, arrested in child-porn case, Arkansas attorney general says

A 38-year-old Little Rock man has been arrested on more than two dozen counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving children, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

Justin Axelroth remained in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday morning after his arrest a day earlier by the Cyber Crimes Unit from Rutledge's office. Bail was set at $75,000.

According to a statement from Rutledge, investigators seized computers, hard drives and cellphones from Axelroth's home.