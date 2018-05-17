Little Rock commission OKs plans for park and restaurant in Hillcrest area, redevelopment of Sears site

The Little Rock planning commission approved two proposals at its Thursday meeting: one for a redevelopment of the shuttered Sears site and another for a restaurant and park in the city's Hillcrest neighborhood.

In Hillcrest, a casual burger restaurant developed by the owner of The Fountain is planned at the former site of Helmich's Auto Service at 2712 Kavanaugh Blvd. The property behind it will be developed into a park that stretches to 703 Beechwood St., according to a sketch from the commission. The total site area takes up less than half of an acre.

The commission also approved plans for a multi-use commercial development at the former Sears site, called The District at Midtown.

Robert Brown, the Little Rock consultant on the multimillion-dollar project, said there will be several retailers and a "mix" of new restaurants at the site along Interstate 630. He did not name any businesses but said some would be chains.