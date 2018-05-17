Mistakenly freed, suspect in Little Rock killing back in jail

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a murder suspect in Little Rock after he was mistakenly released from the Arkansas Department of Correction earlier this year, according to a Pulaski County sheriff spokesman.

Andre Jackson, 33, was found in a Little Rock hotel and was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to a statement from Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Carlo Marigliano at a Little Rock apartment complex on July 28, police said. Despite criminal charges, he was discharged March 16 from a state prison, according to department spokesman Solomon Graves.

"A detainer prohibiting Jackson's release upon the discharge of his current sentence was not filed by local law enforcement with the Department of Correction," Graves wrote in an emailed statement earlier this week. "Regardless, additional actions should have been taken to ensure that Jackson was taken in to custody by local law [enforcement authorities] prior to his release from the Department of Correction."

Metro on 05/17/2018