NFL Calendar
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY Spring league meeting, Atlanta.
July 16 Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.
Aug. 2 Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 5 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 9-13 First weekend of preseason.
Sept. 1 Final cutdown to 53-man roster.
Sept. 6 Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.
Sept. 9-10 First weekend of regular season.
Sports on 05/17/2018
Print Headline: NFL calendar
