VIDEO: Robber who held up North Little Rock discount store told worker to 'call the cops' after he left, police say
This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.
Please Retweet - The pictured individual robbed the Dollar General store @ 4613 JFK. If anyone has any info regarding this incident or recognizes the pictured suspect, please contact NLRPD Det. Jones @ 501-771-7151 or 501-680-8439. #SeeSomethingSaySomething #DontBeASilentWitness pic.twitter.com/M1CKGlkTR6— North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 16, 2018
About $100 in merchandise was taken from a Dollar General in North Little Rock on Sunday night by a robber who said he had a gun, police say.
Officers were called about 9 p.m. to the store at 4613 John F. Kennedy Blvd., according to a report.
An employee told authorities that a man came into the business and began loading items into a shopping cart, then asked for cigarettes at the counter.
When asked for his ID, the robber reportedly said he had a gun and was going to take all the merchandise, instructing the worker to "call the cops" after he left.
The man left with about $100 in merchandise in a dark-colored SUV, according to the report.
Police described the robber as a black man between 30 and 50 years old who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He was said to have a beard.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. The department on Wednesday released the store's security footage of the robbery.
