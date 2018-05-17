Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 17, 2018, 1:22 p.m.

VIDEO: Robber who held up North Little Rock discount store told worker to 'call the cops' after he left, police say

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.

About $100 in merchandise was taken from a Dollar General in North Little Rock on Sunday night by a robber who said he had a gun, police say.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. to the store at 4613 John F. Kennedy Blvd., according to a report.

An employee told authorities that a man came into the business and began loading items into a shopping cart, then asked for cigarettes at the counter.

When asked for his ID, the robber reportedly said he had a gun and was going to take all the merchandise, instructing the worker to "call the cops" after he left.

The man left with about $100 in merchandise in a dark-colored SUV, according to the report.

Police described the robber as a black man between 30 and 50 years old who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He was said to have a beard.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. The department on Wednesday released the store's security footage of the robbery.

