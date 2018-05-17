Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 17, 2018, 1:19 p.m.

Owner of $85M apartment offers trip to space with purchase

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:28 p.m.



NEW YORK — The owner for a New York City condominium is offering a trip to outer space included with the purchase of an $85 million dollar apartment.

The condo is a 15,000 square-foot duplex located on the entirety of the 45th floor of the Atelier building on west 42nd street in Manhattan. WNBC-TV reported that the steep price tag for the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom apartment comes with a number of amenities, including two seats on a trip to outer space.

Amenities included with the $85 million home also include two Rolls Royce Phantom luxury cars, a Lamborghini, courtside seats for Brooklyn Nets games, a mansion in the Hamptons for the summer, a live-in butler and a private chef.

