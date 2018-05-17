State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Good;--;Good

CLEAR;--;--;--;--

CONWAY;Good;Good;Excellent;Poor

GREERS FERRY;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;--;--;--;--

MAUMELLE;Excellent;Good;Good;Good

NORRELL;Good;Good;Good;Fair

OVERCUP;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;Excellent;Excellent;Fair

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Excellent;Good;Fair

SUNSET;Good;Excellent;Good;Fair

VALENCIA;--;--;Excellent;--

WILLASTEIN;Fair;Excellent;--;--

WINONA;Excellent;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Good Good Good Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON):Good;Good;Good;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Fair;Good

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Good;Good;--

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The bite has been good with caddis hatches still occurring in the upper and mid-river. Caddis activity has slowed on the lower river, but mayflies are starting to appear. The best choice of flies depends on the area and the hatch. Where caddis are active, caddis pupa, red-ass flies or other caddis emergers are producing. Where the mayflies and midges are the most active, midge pupas, pheasant tails and mayfly nymphs are good choices.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Good

WHITE RIVER Trout are hitting 1/8-ounce, tri-olive Zig Jigs just above the bottom during minimum flow. Garlic PowerBait are also working well. The best fishing is between the Hwy. 62 Bridge and just below Wildcat Shoals. Bull Shoals Dam has been releasing water late in the afternoon and, in the Cotter area, they've been seeing the rise just at day's end, which is always a great time to fish from the shore.

NORFORK TAILWATER Fishing has been good amid caddis hatches. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;Poor;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Good;Good;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing has been very good between Spider Creek and the Arkansas 62 bridge. Trout are biting 1/4-ounce spoons and PowerBaits on light terminal tackle. The water temperature has been between 55-60 degrees. A few walleye are being caught between Beaver and Holiday Island trolling Rapalas, jigging minnows and Berkley soft plastic baits in at 6-10 feet.

FAYETTEVILLE;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good

SEQUOYAH;Excellent;Good;Good;Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;Good;Good;Good

SPRING RIVER Woollies and big nymphs have been working well. Hot pink and chartreuse Trout Magnets are great on spinning equipment.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;Good;--;Fair

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Good;Excellent

GREESON;Fair;--;--;Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Poor;Fair;--;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;Good;--;Good;Good

DEGRAY;Good;--;--;Good

HAMILTON;--;Good;--;--

NIMROD;--;--;--;--

OUACHITA;Good;Excellent;Good;Good

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Bank fishermen are catching limits of fish using PowerBaits, waxworms and mealworms, redworms, and corn fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Spin fishermen casting small jigs, Super Dupers and Little Cleos in silver or white are catching limits of trout in current and slack water. Fly-fishermen can still access areas that hold good numbers of rainbow trout and can be successful presenting Trout Magnets in white or pink, micro-jigs in black, or San Juan worms in red or hot pink with a strike indicator. The walleye spawn is over but numbers of fish remain in the tailrace feeding on shad. The majority of fish are being caught by trolling shallow-running stick baits that imitate small minnows or crawfish. Carolina rigs tipped with nightcrawlers have taken the largest fish at night.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;Excellent;Excellent

BEAR CREEK Good -- Good Good

CANE CREEK;Fair;Excellent;Excellent;Fair

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;Fair;--;--;Poor

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

