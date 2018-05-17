Style: Reviews of 'Deadpool 2,' 'Show Dogs,' 'Book Club,' more

This is the week many have been waiting for, as Marvel’s “Merc With a Mouth,” Deadpool, a.k.a. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) returns in the imaginatively titled Deadpool 2. And it’s more of the same, though perhaps even a little zingier and bloodier, according to our critic Dan Lybarger, who had a pretty busy week.

He also reviews the kid-oriented live action comedy with talking animals Show Dogs and the ladies of a certain age who drink wine and discuss erotic literature comedy Book Club. (We said Dan has a busy week, not necessarily a good one.)

Also this week, we’ve got a profile of North Little Rock native and Book Club star Mary Steenburgen; Philip Martin’s review of the moral drama Disobedience and Karen Martin’s weekly take on the best in home video options. All in the Style section in Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.