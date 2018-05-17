Home / Latest News /
Style: Reviews of 'Deadpool 2,' 'Show Dogs,' 'Book Club,' more
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:37 p.m.
This is the week many have been waiting for, as Marvel’s “Merc With a Mouth,” Deadpool, a.k.a. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) returns in the imaginatively titled Deadpool 2. And it’s more of the same, though perhaps even a little zingier and bloodier, according to our critic Dan Lybarger, who had a pretty busy week.
He also reviews the kid-oriented live action comedy with talking animals Show Dogs and the ladies of a certain age who drink wine and discuss erotic literature comedy Book Club. (We said Dan has a busy week, not necessarily a good one.)
Also this week, we’ve got a profile of North Little Rock native and Book Club star Mary Steenburgen; Philip Martin’s review of the moral drama Disobedience and Karen Martin’s weekly take on the best in home video options. All in the Style section in Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Reviews of 'Deadpool 2,' 'Show Dogs,' 'Book Club,' more
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.