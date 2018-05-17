Top safety tells why Razorbacks made his top 8

Highly recruited safety and Arkansas target Jalen Catalon announced his top schools recently and the Hogs made the cut. He told why the Razorbacks were one of his top schools on Recruiting Thursday.

Catalon, 5-10, 180 pounds, of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy narrowed his list to Arkansas, Clemson, Alabama, Texas, TCU, Ohio State, Nebraska and Oklahoma. ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 11 safety and the No. 211 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

Great vibe with Coach Chad Morris, safeties coach Ron Cooper and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith:

"They just kind of keep it real with me. They tell me what they have plan for me and they say that they're going to take care of me."

Must have No. 1 thing in a school:

"Just seeing myself there as a person and as a student. That's my first thing I'm looking at."