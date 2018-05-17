Home /
Upscale pizzeria, bar to open doors next week in Arkansas' capital city
This article was published today at 2:44 p.m.
Operating Manager Leslie Case says Monday will also be the opening day for Sauce(d) Bar and Oven, in the former Casa Real/Cici's Pizza space in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock.
he bar and upscale pizzeria will serve wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, gourmet burgers, sandwiches, a few entrees, soups, salads and charcuterie, initially 4-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday (the bar will open at 3); they'll open for lunch within the month, Case says, with eventual plans to serve Saturday-Sunday brunch.
The bar will have 12 wines and 23 craft beers on tap, according to the Facebook page, facebook.com/saucedlr. The listed phone number is (501) 353-1534.
