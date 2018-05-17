Upscale pizzeria, bar to open doors next week in Arkansas' capital city

Operating Manager Leslie Case says Monday will also be the opening day for Sauce(d) Bar and Oven, in the former Casa Real/Cici's Pizza space in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock.

he bar and upscale pizzeria will serve wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, gourmet burgers, sandwiches, a few entrees, soups, salads and charcuterie, initially 4-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday (the bar will open at 3); they'll open for lunch within the month, Case says, with eventual plans to serve Saturday-Sunday brunch.

The bar will have 12 wines and 23 craft beers on tap, according to the Facebook page, facebook.com/saucedlr. The listed phone number is (501) 353-1534.