Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 17, 2018, 3:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

West Little Rock's Mexico Chiquito shuts down

By Eric E. Harrison

This article was published today at 2:18 p.m.

the-mexico-chiquito-on-cantrell-road-has-closed-its-doors

PHOTO BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

The Mexico Chiquito on Cantrell Road has closed its doors.

A sign on the Mexico Chiquito at 13924 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, says "This location is closed," and according to the recording we got when we dialed the listed number, (501) 217-0700, it is "not a working number."

A check of the website, mexicochiquito.net, shows remaining locations at 4511 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock -- (501) 771-1604; 1135 Skyline Drive, Conway -- (501) 205-1985; and the "Mex-To-Go," 11406 W. Markham St., Little Rock -- (501) 217-0647.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: West Little Rock's Mexico Chiquito shuts down

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online