West Little Rock's Mexico Chiquito shuts down
This article was published today at 2:18 p.m.
A sign on the Mexico Chiquito at 13924 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, says "This location is closed," and according to the recording we got when we dialed the listed number, (501) 217-0700, it is "not a working number."
A check of the website, mexicochiquito.net, shows remaining locations at 4511 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock -- (501) 771-1604; 1135 Skyline Drive, Conway -- (501) 205-1985; and the "Mex-To-Go," 11406 W. Markham St., Little Rock -- (501) 217-0647.
