Agency: Pulaski County strip club under construction; another business appealing permit denial

Two strip clubs are trying to open just south of Little Rock, with one under construction and one set to appeal for its permit denial, officials said Friday.

The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division has rejected an application from Club Xclusive, located at 1400 145th St. in Pulaski County due to "serious concerns" from residents of the neighborhood, division spokesman Scott Hardin said.

But the business — currently a nightclub that applied to add "dancing" to its entertainment — will appeal the decision at the agency's board meeting June 13 and will have the option to appeal in court if denied again, according to Hardin.

The establishment is located off Interstate 530 near Wrightsville.

Another establishment, Skyroom Gentleman's Club, is under construction at 4634 W. Dixon Road, Hardin said. That club's permit, which allowed it to move from Asher Avenue and add "dancing," was reportedly approved in late 2017. Hardin did not know when the business, located just outside Little Rock city limits, would open.

The application from Skyroom Gentleman's Club was initially denied by the agency's director and board, but a court overturned the denial and required the agency to issue the permit, Hardin said.