Solid Naturals clip Travelers

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas continued its torrid hitting, banging out seven extra-base hits en route to a 9-7 victory over Arkansas on Thursday night in front of 4,112 at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals have won nine of their past 12 games and their third series in a row. They got started quickly with a four-run first inning, but had to hold off a late surge by the Travs.

First baseman John Brontsema went 4 for 4 with a double and a home run to lead the Naturals hit parade. He was one of four Naturals to drive in two runs and also scored twice.

Donnie Dewees Jr. chipped in with three hits, while Anderson Miller and Jecksson Flores added two hits each. Arkansas leadoff man Braden Bishop went 5 for 5 with a solo home run and scored 4 runs.

Northwest Arkansas took a 4-1 lead in the first inning thanks to a two-run double by Elier Hernandez and a two-run home run by Miller against Travelers starter Johendi Jiminian (2-3). Jiminian had beaten the Naturals 11 days earlier in North Little Rock by allowing one earned run in 5⅓ innings.

The Naturals didn't let up, scoring a run in the second, three more in the third and another in the fifth to push the lead to 9-3. But Arkansas clawed back to within 9-7 and had the tying runs on in the ninth. Luis Vasquez recorded the final out for his second save.

Vasquez has not allowed an earned run in his first six appearance for the Naturals spanning 6⅔ innings.

