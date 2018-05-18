Volcano spits ash 30,000 feet high

HILO, Hawaii -- The Kilauea volcano erupted from its summit Thursday morning, spewing an ash plume that reached 30,000 feet above the island of Hawaii, authorities said.

The eruption was the most forceful new explosion so far at Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes. Kilauea has already been triggering small earthquakes, creating gas-emitting fissures and releasing lava flows that have destroyed dozens of homes this month.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a "code red" warning that additional activity could be expected, including explosions, increased ash production and projectiles emitted near the vent.

Michelle Coombs of the U.S. Geological Survey said that ash fall from the eruption, which occurred shortly after 4 a.m. local time, was "pretty limited" to the area around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

She emphasized that the new eruption wasn't the "big one" that some are fearing, drawing a contrast with the eruption in 1980 of Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

Ex-boyfriend faces explosives counts

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A former boyfriend and business partner of a woman killed in an explosion at the spa she owned in California was charged Thursday with a federal count related to explosives found in his house.

However, Stephen Beal was not charged with causing the blast that killed Ildiko Krajnyak, 48, a cosmetologist, and seriously injured two patrons of her spa when she opened a box that burst in a fiery explosion.

Beal, 59, a rocket enthusiast and actor in several short films, and Krajnyak had recently broken up, his son, Nathan Beal, said.

Stephen Beal was charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device after investigators found two improvised explosive devices in his Long Beach home, investigators said.

State records show Stephen Beal and Krajnyak were officers in a skin-care business called I&S Enterprises.

2 medical-pot bills pass in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE -- Proposals in Louisiana would make more people eligible for the state's nascent medical-marijuana program if Gov. John Bel Edwards agrees to bills that have received the backing of lawmakers.

Rep. Ted James' proposal adds glaucoma, severe muscle spasms, intractable pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson's disease to the list of diseases and disorders eligible for medicinal-grade pot, which is expected to be available in Louisiana by late summer. Rep. Rodney Lyons' bill authorizes therapeutic cannabis for people with autism spectrum disorder.

The House gave final legislative passage Wednesday night to both measures. James' bill received a 54-34 vote, while lawmakers supported Lyons' proposal with a 58-27 vote. Senators earlier had agreed to the legislation.

Current state law already allows use of medicinal pot for people with cancer, a severe form of cerebral palsy, seizure disorders, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy and other specific diseases.

