Up to 10 dead in shooting at Texas high school; authorities say possible explosives found

Friday, May 18, 2018, 12:29 p.m.

Candidate says more than 160 voters list their home address as Walmart store

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.



RAPID CITY, S.D. — The more than 160 registered voters who have listed a Rapid City Walmart as their address are at the center of a debate between two candidates for county auditor.

The Rapid City Journal reported that Pennington County auditor candidate James Bialota raised the issue Wednesday. He said he's shocked by the hundreds of voters registered in the county at Walmart or other private businesses. He pledged to update the voter list and bring equality to the election process.

Opponent Cindy Mohler said the auditor's office doesn't have the authority under federal or state law to revoke a voter's registration for listing a Walmart address. Mohler is the county's chief deputy auditor.

The winner of the June 5 Republican primary election will be elected to the job because there are no other candidates.

