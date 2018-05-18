Arkansas woman wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket

A Craighead County woman has won $100,000 off a $5 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Thursday.

Malishawndae Anderson bought the ticket at the Kum & Go located at 2028 North Church St. in Jobesboro, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Anderson was playing the Platinum Doubler game, the lottery said.

The Jonesboro resident told officials that she plans to use her winnings to become debt-free, the post states.