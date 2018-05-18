Subscribe Register Login
Friday, May 18, 2018, 2:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas woman wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.



A Craighead County woman has won $100,000 off a $5 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Thursday.

Malishawndae Anderson bought the ticket at the Kum & Go located at 2028 North Church St. in Jobesboro, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Anderson was playing the Platinum Doubler game, the lottery said.

The Jonesboro resident told officials that she plans to use her winnings to become debt-free, the post states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas woman wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online