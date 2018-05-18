Police: Fight between brothers over oil change led to gunfire that damaged Little Rock home

A dispute between two brothers over an oil change led to gunfire that damaged a Little Rock home Thursday afternoon, police say.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 8400 block of Edwina Drive, where the 37-year-old resident said he had been arguing with his brother earlier in the day.

The man said the 33-year-old was angry with him because he would not let him use his garage to change the oil in his vehicle.

The brother left, and later the 37-year-old received a call from his mother telling him to call 911 because the 33-year-old was coming back to shoot up the house, according to the report.

He was still on the phone when he heard gunshots, the homeowner said. He said he dropped to the floor until the shooting stopped.

Police noted four bullet holes in the home. Officers located and towed the brother's pickup, a bronze 2011 Ford F-150, which had a shell casing inside, the report states.

The suspect was named in the report, but the 33-year-old did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Friday morning.