Topgolf set to open first Arkansas location; entertainment complex planned at 11-acre site

Dallas-based Topgolf is set to open its first Arkansas location in the state’s northwest, the company said Friday.

A Rogers outlet of the sports-entertainment chain is planned to sit on 11 acres adjacent to the Walmart AMP on South JB Hunt Drive, near Interstate 49.

“Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay,” according to a news release.

Nearly half of Topgolf guests describe themselves as “non-golfers,” the company said, adding that the venue will be open to people of all ages and skill levels.

Topgolf’s chief development officer, Chris Callaway, said Northwest Arkansas has been on the company’s “roadmap for a few years.”

“The region is attractive to Topgolf for several reasons, including the strength of the local economy, continued population growth and strong corporate presence,” Callaway said in a statement.

Around 300 full- and part-time jobs are planned at the location, and the company estimates that about 250,000 guests will be served annually in Rogers.