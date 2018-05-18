Arkansan shot several times during home invasion, authorities say

A female victim was shot multiple times during a home invasion in Arkansas early Friday, police say.

Officers with the Trumann Police Department were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Arrowhead Road about 12:30 a.m., according to a news release. There, a female was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Chief Chad Henson said police believe the victim, a Trumann resident, was shot by an intruder.

The female was transported to Regional One Medical Health Center in Memphis, where she underwent surgery and was said to be in stable condition as of Friday afternoon. The release did not provide her name or age.

Authorities described the suspected shooter as a white male with dark hair who was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans as well as a ski mask covering his face.

No suspects have been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release. The investigation is ongoing.