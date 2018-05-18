Softball

Hendrix makes Hendrix her choice

Bentonville High senior Nicole Hendrix earned an opportunity to play college softball and will do so after signing her national letter of intent Wednesday with Hendrix College.

Hendrix has been the Lady Tigers' courtesy runner for the past two seasons, mainly for catcher Haley Cornell. She has stolen six bases this spring and scored 26 runs out of 25 games played this spring.

She has also done well in the classroom by participating in Bentonville's international baccalaureate program, which will take care of her studies at Hendrix.

"Not only has Nicole accepted her role, but she practices it," Bentonville coach Kent Early said. "That speaks volumes for a senior to do such a thing and not to worry about her playing time. She does what she has to do, and she's happy about it. By that, we were able to fill an important role this season."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

