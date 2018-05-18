High E. coli levels force closure of swimming areas at 2 Arkansas lakes

Swimming areas at two Arkansas lakes have closed until further notice because of high E. coli levels found during testing, officials said.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers’ Millwood Project Office has temporarily shuttered the Jefferson Ridge Park East Swim Beach on Dierks Lake and Coon Creek Swim Beach on Gillham Lake, according to a news release.

High bacteria levels could be from a heavy amount of goose droppings in the area, according to information from the state Department of Health.

“A continual challenge in dealing with residential geese is the fact that people are feeding them,” the release states. “As a result, the geese become more used to human activity and start expecting to be fed every time someone walks or drives into an area.”

Visitors are advised to not feed the geese.