Man, 26, dies after pickup crashes into stopped tractor-trailer on I-30 in Arkansas, police say

A man died after the pickup he was driving crashed into a stopped tractor-trailer in construction-zone traffic on Interstate 30 in Arkansas, police said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in Fulton in Hempstead County, according to a preliminary report.

Authorities say the driver of a westbound Toyota Tundra, 26-year-old Matthew Pusateri of Lafayette, La., hit the rear of the tractor-trailer in backed-up traffic.

Pusateri suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. No one else was reported hurt.

The weather was clear and the interstate was described as dry at the time.

Pusateri’s death was one of at least 158 recorded so far this year in a traffic crash on an Arkansas road, preliminary data shows.